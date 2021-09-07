Camdenton Airport To Host Ribbon Cutting Ceremony & Military Walk On SEP 11th

We’re just a few days away from the grand ribbon cutting ceremony at the Camdenton Memorial Lake Regional Airport and plans are underway for several activities.

One of those events is a walk and run to honor Fallen Missouri Soldiers and officials say the need over 140 people to participate in the event.

The run/walk will be free and open to all, and several Gold Star families have been invited to attend.

In addition to that, there will be a fundraiser for the 2022 Camdenton Airshow that will help pay for a once in a lifetime ride in an authentic World War II aircraft expected to be at next year’s show.

The event starts at 9AM on September 11th at the airport, with the ribbon cutting scheduled for noon.

****More details:

Save the Date! 3 Events in One Happening September 11th

at the Camdenton Memorial – Lake Regional Airport

Located at 20 Airport Drive – Camdenton, MO 65020

Lake of the Ozarks Walk/Run For The Fallen

Begins at 9 AM

146 Walkers/Runners Needed To Walk For Missouri Fallen Soldiers

Lake of the Ozarks will be hosting the annual walk/run to honor our American heroes. The event is free and open to the public with no early registration required. Attendees are asked to bring friends and family and walk a mile in honor of each of the 146 Missouri fallen soldiers of Operation Iraqi Freedom, Operation Enduring Freedom and ISIS Operations. Each participant will wear a runner’s bib with the name of a fallen soldier. Participants will have the opportunity to meet Missouri Gold Star Families whose loved ones paid the ultimate sacrifice. Attendees are invited to stay after the run/walk event for lunch and additional celebrations/events outlined below.

Camdenton Memorial – Lake Regional Airport Open House and Ribbon Cutting

11 AM until 1PM – Ribbon Cutting to take place at 12 PM

The community is invited to join us for the Camdenton Memorial Lake Regional Airport Open House & Ribbon Cutting to celebrate the new runway expansion. Lunch will be provided.

2022 Air Show Fundraiser Auction

Online Auction will Run from 9/1/21 to 9/7/21

Silent Auction to take place 9/11/21 from 10 AM until 1 PM

Thanks to the support of many local businesses, the Lake of the Ozarks Air Show will be hosting an online and in-person silent auction as a fundraiser for the 2022 Lake of the Ozarks Air Show. Funds raised from the auction will be used to increase the Veterans experience at the 2022 Air Show by providing them with a once in a lifetime ride in an authentic World War II aircraft. Online Auction link can be found by visiting the Lake of the Ozarks Air Show Facebook Page @lotoairshow

For more information please contact the Camdenton Area Chamber of Commerce at 573-346-2227.