Camdenton Aquatic Center Hoping to Add Autism-Friendly Swim Lessons

Efforts continue within the city of Camdenton to become more autism-friendly. Parks Director Larry Bennett says last year they expanded their swim lessons and this year they plan to go a step further.

The program will be self-sufficient and require no additional expenses for the department. Bennett says he’s had the idea for a number of years, but with the city recently joining the Stars for Autism program, the timing is now perfect.

The Stars for Autism program began in the city last year and is designed to teach city workers and business owners how to create autism-friendly environments.