Camdenton Area Home Destroyed by Fire

The cause of a fire that destroyed a Camdenton area home is under investigation. Mid-County Fire Chief Scott Frandsen says the blaze on Transquil Point Lane, off Pier 31 Road, was first reported shortly before 10:45 Thursday night. Upon arrival, the top floor of the two-story structure was fully involved and the roof had already collapsed. A defensive attack was used to bring the fire under control in about 45 minutes but not before the residence was considered to be a total loss. Nobody was home at the time and there were no injuries reported. The cause does not appear to be suspicious according to the preliminary investigation. Assisting at the scene were units from Osage Beach and Sunrise Beach along with the Camden County Ambulance District, the sheriff’s department and Laclede Electric. Lake Ozark provided a move-up for Mid-County.

