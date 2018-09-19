Camdenton Authorities Search for Missing Woman

PRESS RELEASE FROM CAMDEN COUNTY SHERIFF’S OFFICE:

On September 18, 2018 the Camden County Sheriff’s Officer received a report of a missing adult female, Colleen M. Putman, age 29 from Gravois Mills and Camdenton areas. Putman was last seen on September 14, 2018 when she advised a friend that she was meeting a male subject from a dating website and would return by September 16, 2018.

Putman is described as being 5’1″, 110 pounds, long brown wavy hair, blue eyes. Last seen wearing grey shorts and grey shirt. Driving a black 1996, Mercury Grand Marquis, 4 door, Missouri registration: SR2U8G. The vehicle has a faded roof and hood.

If you have any information, please contact the Camden County Sheriff’s Officer 573-346-2243 or your local Law Enforcement Agency.