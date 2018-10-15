Camdenton “Autism Friendly Community” Proclamation Scheduled for Tuesday Evening

Making Camdenton a better place for those with autism is the main topic at the city’s Board of Alderman meeting scheduled for Tuesday. That’s the night the city will issue a proclamation declaring that Camdenton is an “autism friendly community.” They’ve joined a program with the group Stars for Autism to educate business owners, churches, city employees, first responders, and residents in general about how environmental factors can impact those who suffer from autism. The goal is to produce a better understanding of autism so changes can be made to be more accommodating. Tuesday’s meeting begins at 6pm in Camdenton City Hall.