The Camdenton Board of Alderman are giving the nod to construct a covered parking area at City Hall’s police facility.

Construction of the project will start in May and the cover is designed to protect the police vehicles from the elements, allowing them to last longer.

It will also protect 3 city owned vehicles.

The cost to build the project was originally thought to be near $70,000, but the new design by Hostetler Sales and Construction has brought the cost down to just $32,000.