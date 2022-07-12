The Camdenton Board of Aldermen is expected to meet in, what should be, a fairly short special session on Tuesday.

Highlighting the agenda is a resolution which, if approved, would allow the city to use ARPA grant funding.

The federal funding, being funneled through the Missouri Department of Natural Resources, would allow the city to pay for the expansion of one lift station, make modifications at the wastewater treatment plant, and replace a second lift station and the Blair Avenue sewer line.

The Camdenton Special Board of Aldermen meeting, Tuesday, begins at 5:30 in city hall.