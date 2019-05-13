Camdenton Board Calls Special Meeting to Accept Bid on Airport Projects

Camdenton’s Board of Aldermen will meet in special session May 14th. They’ve called the meeting to accept a bid for some projects at the Camdenton Memorial-Lake Regional Airport. The bid includes pavement maintenance and remarking on the runway and the partial parallel taxiway. The bid’s expected to be awarded to American Road Maintenance for just under $178,000. The project will be submitted to MoDOT for approval. The city will seek FAA grant funds to reimburse the project costs. Tuesday’s meeting will be held at 5:45 p.m.