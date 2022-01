A short agenda for the first meeting of 2022 faces the board of aldermen in Camdenton.

A resolution to amend the employee handbook and the first reading of an ordinance to sell a piece of city-owned property are the only identified agenda items other than the usual reports, payment of bills and a closed session.

The board of aldermen meeting, in Camdenton City Hall, is set to begin at 6:00 next Tuesday, the 4th.