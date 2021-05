The Camdenton Board of Alderman meet this evening.

Items on their agenda include the swearing in of some newly elected officials, additional ordinances for the continued work on the Airport’s runway, a new liquor license for a local Mexican restaurant and selecting a new President of the board.

The meeting starts at 6PM at City Hall….it is open to the public and will be streamed live on Facebook.

You can view that agenda here: https://towncloud.io/go/camdenton-mo/agendas/206