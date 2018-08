Residents in the city of Camdenton will decide in November if they want to pay additional taxes on purchases made from out-of-state vendors. The Board of Aldermen has voted to place a use tax on the ballot. City Administrator Jeff Hancock says it’s an issue the voters need to research before making a decision.

It’s estimated that the 2% tax will generate more than $82,000 a year for the city’s general revenue fund.