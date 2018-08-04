Camdenton Board of Aldermen to Vote on Use Tax Proposal Tuesday Night

Camdenton is the next city in the lake area to consider placing a use tax on the November ballot. The proposal is scheduled for first reading at this week’s Board of Aldermen meeting. It’s estimated that a 2% use tax on purchases made from out-of-state vendors would generate an additional $82,500 a year in general revenue funds for the city. Last week a similar effort in Osage Beach failed when no one made a motion for a vote. Aldermen there are expected to revisit the issue in the future. Camdenton’s board will vote at their meeting scheduled for Tuesday night at 6pm.