News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camdenton Board of Aldermen to Vote on Use Tax Proposal Tuesday Night

By Leave a Comment

Camdenton is the next city in the lake area to consider placing a use tax on the November ballot.  The proposal is scheduled for first reading at this week’s Board of Aldermen meeting.  It’s estimated that a 2% use tax on purchases made from out-of-state vendors would generate an additional $82,500 a year in general revenue funds for the city.  Last week a similar effort in Osage Beach failed when no one made a motion for a vote.  Aldermen there are expected to revisit the issue in the future.  Camdenton’s board will vote at their meeting scheduled for Tuesday night at 6pm.

Filed Under: Latest News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Leave a Reply

Like KRMS on Facebook

Follow KRMS on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: [email protected]

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: [email protected]

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Lake Ozark Web Design
Web Design & Maintenance by EIQ Interactive LLC - Web Design Done Right!