Camdenton City Owned Land Could Be Up For Sale Soon

The City of Camdenton could soon be putting a piece of property on the market for possible development of some multi-family dwellings.

The roughly 6-acre piece of unimproved land at the end of Cedar Street currently falls under an R-2 residential zoning classification.

The planning and zoning committee will take up a request by the city to rezone that property to R-3 residential which would effectively clear the way for a prospective buyer to come in and build a multi-family dwelling complex.

The Camdenton Planning and Zoning Committee will meet to consider the request next Tuesday, November 8th, in city hall at 6:00.