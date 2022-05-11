News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Crime Local News

Camdenton Couple Arrested For Endangering The Welfare Of A Child

ByReporter John Rogger

May 11, 2022 , , ,

A Camdenton couple is facing charges of endangering the welfare of a child.

According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, the 1-year-old was found in the presence of a registered sex offender inside what was described as a “home in filthy condition.”

Deputies were called to the scene from a referral by a probation and parole check on two individuals.

The 1-year-old was found in a camper trailer with the registered sex offender, along with residents Jennifer and Terral Beyer.

Investigators say the home was crawling with bugs, filled with trash and had an odor of something rotting inside.

Additionally, investigators say Terral Beyer tested positive for methamphetamine.

The couple was taken into custody with Jennifer’s bond set at $20,000 and Terral being held without bond.

