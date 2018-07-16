Camdenton Discussing Possible Use Tax to Collect Sales Tax on Online Purchases

A proposal to allow the city to collect taxes from online purchases is again being discussed in Camdenton. The city has been considering implementing a use tax for several months. It’s picking up a little more steam in light of a recent Supreme Court ruling that says businesses have to collect sales taxes on items sold online regardless of whether they have a physical presence in the state. In order for municipalities in Missouri to collect that money, they have to have a use tax in place. According to the City Administrator’s report to the board of aldermen, they have to approve it in August in order to get the issue on the November ballot. The deadline to get the ballot language to the County Clerk is August 28th.