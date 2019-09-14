Camdenton Eyes Water & Sewer Rate Hike

The Camdenton Board of Aldermen is considering raising water and sewer rates for city residents. The last time the rates were increased was June of 2017. They’re looking at a 4% monthly increase, resulting in an additional $1.46 per month for the base rate of 5,000 gallons. The rate change is expected to produce as much as $30,000 a year in additional revenue. The board will vote on first reading of the rate change along with the second reading of the new budget when they meet Tuesday at 6pm.
