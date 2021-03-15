News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Camdenton High School Student Emma Price Selected For 2021 Missouri Scholars 100

By

A Camdenton High School Student is being selected for the 2021 Missouri Scholars 100.

Emma Price was selected by meeting certain criteria, including having a minimum GPA of 3.750, a minimum ACT score of 29 or a minimum SAT score of 1,600.

Other qualifications include being ranked in the upper 10% of their class, having excellent attendance and being an exemplary school citizen.

The statewide program honors 100 of Missouri’s top academic students in their respective graduating year.

The award ceremony will take place at the Holiday Inn Center in Columbia on Sunday April 25th.

