Camdenton High Schoolers Win Lake of the Ozarks Tournament

Congratulations to a pair of Camdenton High School students. Reece Waters and Caden Kowal won the High School Fishing Lake of the Ozarks Open this past weekend. They caught five bass weighing 11 pounds, 7 ounces to take top honors in a field of 56 teams.

There was a college tournament held on the lake last weekend, as well. Top honors in that competition went to Cole Breeden and Cameron Smith representing Drury University. Their five bass limit weighed in at 18 pounds 9 ounces.