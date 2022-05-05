News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News School News Top Stories

Camdenton High Student Arrested For Assault On Principal

ByReporter Matt Markivee

May 5, 2022 , , ,

A high school student is arrested for allegedly attacking a Camdenton School District official.

That’s according to a press release from the Camdenton Police, which says the incident happened Tuesday morning between a 16-year-old student and Principal Brett Thompson.

Reports say the student was being escorted to the commons area after being told he was not allowed in the hallway at the time.

Another student reportedly stepped in to assist the principal and restrained the assailant until other staff members could come to their aid.

The arrested student was taken to the Camden County Juvenile Justice Center on a charge of 3rd Degree Assault.

Few details remain available about the incident at this time….an investigation is ongoing and we’ll bring you the latest as it comes in.

Press Release (1)

By Reporter Matt Markivee

Related Post

Business Local News Top Stories

Bagnell Dam Bridge To Close One More Time For Final Updates

May 5, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Community Events Crime Local News State News

Mother’s Against Drunk Driving To Kick Off BUI Campaign At The Lake

May 5, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News State News

MODOT Asking For Input On HWY 54 Projects

May 5, 2022 Reporter John Rogger

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Local News Top Stories

Bagnell Dam Bridge To Close One More Time For Final Updates

May 5, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Crime Local News School News Top Stories

Camdenton High Student Arrested For Assault On Principal

May 5, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Community Events Crime Local News State News

Mother’s Against Drunk Driving To Kick Off BUI Campaign At The Lake

May 5, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News State News

MODOT Asking For Input On HWY 54 Projects

May 5, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com