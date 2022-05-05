A high school student is arrested for allegedly attacking a Camdenton School District official.

That’s according to a press release from the Camdenton Police, which says the incident happened Tuesday morning between a 16-year-old student and Principal Brett Thompson.

Reports say the student was being escorted to the commons area after being told he was not allowed in the hallway at the time.

Another student reportedly stepped in to assist the principal and restrained the assailant until other staff members could come to their aid.

The arrested student was taken to the Camden County Juvenile Justice Center on a charge of 3rd Degree Assault.

Few details remain available about the incident at this time….an investigation is ongoing and we’ll bring you the latest as it comes in.