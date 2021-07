More fireworks will be happening in the Lake Area later this summer.

The Camdenton Board of Alderman now has request from the Best Dam Birthday Bash Planning Committee money to help pay for an August 10th fireworks display.

It’s part of the Best Dam Birthday Bash celebration during Missouri’s Bicentennial festivities.

The planning committee is requesting $35-hundred dollars from the city for the Best Dam Fireworks Display set to happen at nine different locations.