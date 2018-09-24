Camdenton, Lake Ozark Aldermen Scheduled to Meet Tuesday

The budget tops the agenda for the Camdenton Board of Aldermen meeting this week. The fiscal year 2018-19 budget is scheduled for second and final reading Tuesday night. There are no additional items requiring a vote and no new business listed on the agenda. Tuesday’s meeting begins at 6pm in City Hall.

The Lake Ozark Board of Aldermen meeting for this week also has what appears to be a very short agenda is on tap. They’ll consider a request for a special use permit for the temporary operation of an asphalt plant, a bid for work on the Port Elsewhere lift station, and a special event application for the School of the Osage Homecoming Parade on October 5th. The Lake Ozark board meeting, in city hall, begins at 6:00 on Tuesday.