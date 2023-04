KRMS continues to bring sports action to our viewers & listeners.

Starting Friday March 17th thru May 4th, we’ll be covering these home games on KRMS TV32.11.

Schedule:

April 11 – Camdenton vs West Plains

April 13 – Camdenton vs Bolivar

April 15 – Camdenton vs Capital City

April 18 – Camdenton vs Glendale

April 27 – Camdenton vs Kickapoo

May 1 – Camdenton vs Marshfield

May 4 – Camdenton vs Rolla