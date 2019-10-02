News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Camdenton Man Accused of Trying to Rob Drug Store

A 29-year-old from Camdenton faces a class-B felony for attempted robbery after being taken into custody Monday night. Police Chief Laura Wright says officers were dispatched shortly after 5:00 to a report of an armed robbery in progress at Laker Drug on North Business Hwy-5. Upon arrival, the store employee told officers that the suspect had his face concealed and had a blunt metal object in his hand while demanding to be given Xanax. The suspect then fled the store when the employee, instead, dialed 911. Descriptions of the man and the vehicle were given by the employee and the vehicle was later located in a driveway. Taken into custody was Michael Browning. Browning was booked into the Camden County Jail on a $75-thousand bond.

