Camdenton Man Allegedly Caught with Fake Cash Has History of Money-Related Charges

A Camdenton man arrested by the Highway Patrol allegedly with counterfeit money in his possession has had problems before. Gerald Weaver is facing at least 14 counts of passing bad checks in Camden County. All of those cases were filed between September 12th and November 19th of last year. Weaver was arrested again by the Highway Patrol on Tuesday. He was wanted on a warrant for allegedly stealing a vehicle and is also alleged to have had the fake money with him at the time of his arrest.