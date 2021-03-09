News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Camdenton Man Arrested After Miller County Deputies Find Numerous Drugs

By

Cooperation between numerous law enforcement agencies is landing a Camdenton man in jail facing numerous charges.
Deputies in Miller County say they pulled over 38-year-old Jeffrey Allen on Sunday, and they say they found close to a pound of methamphetamine, cocaine and other controlled substances.
Investigators say Allen was pulled over in Iberia on Highway 42 before being taken to the Miller County Jail.
He’s charged with one count of 2nd-degree drug trafficking and five counts of possession of a controlled substance.
The Mid-Missouri Drug Task Force and Lake Ozark Police Department were also involved in the operation.

Filed Under: Crime, Local News

Contact KRMS

Local On Air: 573-302-7000
Business Phone: 573-348-2772
Fax: 573-348-2779

Mailing Address:
KRMS Radio
P.O. Box 225
Osage Beach, MO 65065

Physical Address:
5715 Osage Beach Parkway
Osage Beach, MO 65065

KRMS Radio On Facebook

News/Talk KRMS

KRMS News On Facebook

KRMS News

KRMS Radio on Twitter

Contact KRMS Directly

Station:
Local On Air: (573) 302-7000
On Air Email: live@krmsradio.com

Business Office:
Phone:(573) 348-2772
Fax: (573) 348-2779
Office Email: Info@krmsradio.com

Please indicate what person or department you wish to communicate to and your email will be forwarded to that person.

logo 1049full_white_Page_1 1049full_white_Page_1

Privacy Policy:

We use third-party advertising companies to serve ads when you visit our Website. These companies may use information (not including your name, address email address or telephone number) about your visits to this and other Web sites in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you. If you would like more information about this practice and to know your choices about not having this information used by these companies, click here.

Vervocity - Strategy, Creative, Development

WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com