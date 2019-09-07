News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Camdenton Man Arrested After Standoff With Police

A Camdenton man taken into custody after a standoff with police is accused of shooting at his wife. Camdenton Police were called to a home on Wilkerson Street Thursday night on reports of a domestic dispute in which neighbors said they heard a shot fired. When they arrived, they found a woman who told them her husband shot at her. Her son fled the scene and called 9-1-1. The woman climbed down the outside of the home’s upper level deck to get away from her husband, identified at 60-year old Jeffrey Kinney. Police say Kinney barricaded himself inside the home, where he had access to several weapons. Officer evacuated the neighbors for their safety while they made contact with Kinney by telephone. Kinney eventually surrendered and was taken to the Camden County Jail. He’s charged with first-degree domestic assault, armed criminal action, and unlawful use of a weapon.

Filed Under: Top Stories

