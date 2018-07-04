Camdenton Man Charged in Alleged Carjacking

A Camdenton man accused of a carjacking in early June now faces several felony charges in connection to the incident. 42-year-old Pad Webster has been formally charged in associate circuit court with class-A felony first-degree kidnapping along with armed criminal action, unlawful use of a weapon, unlawful possession of a firearm and stealing a motor vehicle. At the time of the alleged carjacking, Webster had also been wanted on, at least, one other no-bond warrant for a probation violation. The new charges were filed on Tuesday. Webster continues to be held in the Camden County Jail.