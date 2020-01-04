Camdenton Man Charged in Domestic Assault Incident

A Camdenton man once recognized for being a strong advocate of crime victims’ rights finds himself on the other end of the spectrum now facing a felony charge himself. Courthouse records indicate Travis Stone faces a second-degree domestic assault charge in connection to an, alleged, incident which apparently happened on New Year’s Day. Stone, back in 2010, was a recipient of a victim advocate award announced during a crime victims’ week breakfast which included several others from around the lake area supporting the cause. Stone was taken into custody and has since posted a $500-cash bond.