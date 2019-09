A Camdenton man faces 11 felony charges and a misdemeanor for going on a spending spree with money he didn’t have. 40-year old Gerald Weaver allegedly passed 11 bad checks between July 19th and August 2nd. Most of the checks were made out to area Cenex or Eagle Stop stations and totaled over $830. He also allegedly passed a bad check in April, resulting in the misdemeanor charge against him.