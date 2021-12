A Camdenton man is dead following an all-terrain vehicle accident in Camden County.

The highway patrol says it happened along Greenview Drive, near Hermit Holler, when the Polaris Scrambler operated by 57-year-old Kenneth Mustain ran off the road ejecting Mustain.

Mustain, who according to the report was not wearing a safety device, was taken to Lake Regional before apparently being transferred to University Hospital where he died the following day from the injuries suffered in the accident.