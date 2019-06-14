Camdenton Man Faces Multiple Charges of Sex Crimes with Child

A Camdenton man is accused of multiple counts of sex crimes involving a child. According to the Camden County Sheriff’s Office, 28-year old Darrell Rountree was arrested after a three month investigation. Charges against him include one count of abuse or neglect of a child with no sexual contact involved. He’s also facing four counts of statutory sodomy deviate sexual intercourse involving a person under 14 with serious physical injury, display of a deadly weapon, and subjecting a victim under the age of 12 to intercourse with more than one person.