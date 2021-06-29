News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Camdenton Man Faces Sex Crime Charges With An Underage Girl

By

A Camdenton man accused of having a sexual relationship with a girl under 14 years old is facing charges.

“There’s three count of statutory rape in the 1st degree and 2 counts of statutory sodomy in the 1st degree. All of those carry the same range of punishment, and there is what is called an unclassified felony, and those are a minimum term of years….at least 5 years and up to 30 years or life imprisonment on each one” says Camden County Prosecutor Caleb Cunningham, “I will say this defendant doesn’t have an extreme criminal history, but that’s the case with the most prominent sex offenders…and I think in this case, we will be seeking life imprisonment.”

He tells KRMS News 36-year-old Thomas Carnahan is accused of having sexual relations with the girl from September 2020 through June 24th.

Cunningham says the investigation started after a concerned parent which lead to a warrant for Snapchat and then the arrest “this started with the report of a concerned parent. The parent said something to the school and the school initiated the CRO in the school, and that started the investigation. From that investigation, search warrants were obtained and based on the results from the search warrant…an arrest was made.”

This is a developing story and we’ll pass along more details when possible on News / Talk KRMS.

