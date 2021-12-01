Lake of the OzarksLocal Weather Alerts
Crime Local News

Camdenton Man Facing Assault Charges Following Arrest In Osage Beach

Reporter John Rogger

Nov 30, 2021

A Camdenton man is facing assault charges following an altercation on Friday.

According to a report, Osage Beach Police were called out to a motel off Osage Beach Parkway last Friday after a woman came to the lobby asking for help.

Officials say the woman told police that her boyfriend, Robert Sylvester, grabbed her by the hair and pulled her into his vehicle.

It’s alleged that he then drove to the motel where the woman was able to get away and call for help.

Sylvester was taken into custody, facing numerous charges, and is being held on a  25,000 bond.

By Reporter John Rogger

