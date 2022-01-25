News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Camdenton Man Facing Murder Charges Has Trial Moved To Laclede County

ByReporter John Rogger

Jan 25, 2022 , , , ,

It’s a change of venue in the trial of a Camdenton man accused of second-degree murder and other drug related charges.

A judge has approved moving 23-year-old Timothy Cole Evans’ trial from Camden County to Laclede County, however a hearing date has not yet been set.

Evans was arrested in February last year, after investigators discovered the body of Dennis Born inside his garage in Montreal.

Officials believe that Evans injected Born with methamphetamine’s and Fentanyl, causing him to die from an overdose.

Evans allegedly stole Born’s truck, which he eventually dumped behind the woods at Walmart.

