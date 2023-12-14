Camdenton Man Injured In Two Vehicle Accident Along HWY 63

Seven people, including a Camdenton resident, are injured in a two-vehicle accident involving a prisoner-transport van on highway-63 at east highway-124 in Boone County.

The highway patrol says it happened around 1:20 Tuesday afternoon when a tractor-trailer truck driven by 44-year-old Bernard Kintz, of Union, was crossing 63 when the transport van driven by 29-year-old Jeremy Fulk, of Trenton, struck the tractor-trailer’s towed unit.

Four people in the transport van, including 40-year-old Dustin Burkhart of Camdenton, suffered moderate injuries…none of them were wearing a seat belt. Three others suffered minor injuries.

All seven were treated at University Hospital.