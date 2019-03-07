News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Camdenton Man Now Facing 13 Charges

A Camdenton man charged with five drug-related counts following an arrest last September will be back in court this month to answer to new charges. Steven Clark is scheduled for arraignment on March 20th. His case had been remanded to the associate court for a hearing on new felony charges. When he was arrested last year he was charged with five counts of possession of a controlled substance. Courthouse records now indicate that he faces a combined thirteen charges stemming from last August and November. That includes eight counts of possession, four counts of delivery of a controlled substance, and a charge for keeping or maintaining a public nuisance.

