A 28-year-old Camdenton man faces several charges including a class-A felony for first-degree assault or attempted assault with serious physical injury involved, after an incident on Sunday in the 400-block of Wilkerson Avenue.

A probable cause statement filed in Camden County alleges that officers were called to the location and identified David Flach who would not comply by allowing officers inside or by exiting the residence as ordered.

Officers were able to get the half-clothed Flach outside where he continued to resist and attempted to lunge his penis at one of the officers and yelled for them to grab it.

Flach was eventually restrained and taken to the Camden County Jail where he is being held on no bond.

Other charges include: assault special victim, domestic assault, a misdemeanor assault, resisting arrest and property damage.

One of the officers involved in the struggle apparently suffered at least one broken bone in his hand.