Camdenton Man Set for Arraignment on Multiple Drug-Related Charges

A Camdenton man facing multiple charges involving drugs will be arraigned May 10th. Steven Michael Clark has at least three cases currently pending in the system, two of which date back as far as August and November of 2018. Those cases now include eight counts of possession of a controlled substance, one charge of delivery of a controlled substance, and a felony for maintaining a public nuisance. Clark is also accused of a felony for forgery in a third case currently pending. That allegation dates back to November 26th.