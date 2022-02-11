News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News

Camdenton Man Wanted for Alleged Assault, Property Damage

ByReporter Matt Markivee

Feb 10, 2022 , ,

A Camdenton man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting his father and damaging a vehicle.
Officers were dispatched to a home on Briarwood Court where they found a man with injuries to his face.
The suspect, 22-year-old Kaleb Marr, also had blood and cuts on his hands.
Investigators say Marr and his father got into an argument and began shoving each other, until Marr struck his father with his fist.
They say he then went outside and began smashing the mirrors on his father’s car.
A warrant is now out for his arrest.

By Reporter Matt Markivee

Related Post

Business Crime Local News

Lake Area Businesses Investigate Suspicious Broken Windows

Feb 10, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
COVID 19 Local News

Warsaw to Amend Staff Covid-19 Policy

Feb 10, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Local News Politics

Versailles Mayor Released Positive “State of the City” Report

Feb 10, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee

You Missed These Top Stories

Business Crime Local News

Lake Area Businesses Investigate Suspicious Broken Windows

Feb 10, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
COVID 19 Local News

Warsaw to Amend Staff Covid-19 Policy

Feb 10, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Local News Politics

Versailles Mayor Released Positive “State of the City” Report

Feb 10, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Business

Tesla Recalls 27,000 Vehicles Over Windshield Fogging Issue

Feb 10, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com