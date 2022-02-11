A Camdenton man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting his father and damaging a vehicle.

Officers were dispatched to a home on Briarwood Court where they found a man with injuries to his face.

The suspect, 22-year-old Kaleb Marr, also had blood and cuts on his hands.

Investigators say Marr and his father got into an argument and began shoving each other, until Marr struck his father with his fist.

They say he then went outside and began smashing the mirrors on his father’s car.

A warrant is now out for his arrest.

