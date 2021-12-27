The municipal ballot continues to take shape in the City of Camdenton. City hall is now reporting that incumbent Jaron Humiston has thrown his hat back into the race and is, currently, running unopposed for the two-year term in Ward-3. Incumbents Kerry Shannon and Sandy Gentry have filed for re-election, respectively, for the special road district and Ward-2 positions. The one contested race, so far, will be for the two-year term in Ward-1 with incumbent Bonnie Black facing challenges from Brendan West and Daniel Ousley. The municipal election in Camdenton and across the lake area is set for Tuesday, April 5th.

Post navigation