News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Crime Local News

Camdenton Murderer Captured

ByReporter Matt Markivee

Jan 28, 2022 , , , ,

A man accused of murder in a cold case from the 1980s is now in Camden County’s custody. A judge this week bound 79-year-old Larry Gene Hicks to the county following a meeting held on Monday. Hicks was captured in Louisiana and was transferred to Missouri back in May of 2021. He faces the murder charges in the death of Camdenton resident Diane Lukosius who was found severely beaten and left in a ditch near Lake Road 5-84 in December of 1984. She died on January 17th 1985 due to her injuries, but Hicks wasn’t a person of interest in the Murder until 1989. He will be in court on February 9th.

By Reporter Matt Markivee

Related Post

Local News Top Stories

Felony DUI Charge Expected to be Filed After Fatal Car Accident in Camden County

Jan 29, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Lake Regional Recognizes ‘Kids ENT Month’

Jan 29, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Top Stories

Barge Explodes While Transporting Dock near 7-Mile-Marker

Jan 28, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News Top Stories

Felony DUI Charge Expected to be Filed After Fatal Car Accident in Camden County

Jan 29, 2022 Reporter John Rogger
Local News

Lake Regional Recognizes ‘Kids ENT Month’

Jan 29, 2022 Reporter Mike Anthony
Local News Top Stories

Barge Explodes While Transporting Dock near 7-Mile-Marker

Jan 28, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
Local News Politics

Historic Swinging Bridge to Remain Closed

Jan 28, 2022 Reporter Matt Markivee
WP Twitter Auto Publish Powered By : XYZScripts.com