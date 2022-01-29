A man accused of murder in a cold case from the 1980s is now in Camden County’s custody. A judge this week bound 79-year-old Larry Gene Hicks to the county following a meeting held on Monday. Hicks was captured in Louisiana and was transferred to Missouri back in May of 2021. He faces the murder charges in the death of Camdenton resident Diane Lukosius who was found severely beaten and left in a ditch near Lake Road 5-84 in December of 1984. She died on January 17th 1985 due to her injuries, but Hicks wasn’t a person of interest in the Murder until 1989. He will be in court on February 9th.

