Camdenton Parks Board Plans Preview of 2019 Events and Activities

Residents in Camdenton who frequent the city’s park can get a sneak peak this week at events planned for 2019. The parks board will be meeting in regular session on January 3th at 6pm. The agenda for the meeting includes a draft of the activities and events in the works for the coming year. The board is also looking to hire someone to fill a new seasonal position. They’re looking for a ballpark operations attendant. Thursday’s meeting will be held in Camdenton City Hall.