Local News

Camdenton PD Participates in Active Shooter Training

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Jun 12, 2022

With active shooter situations seemingly making the headlines every day, the Camdenton Police Department converged on the Camdenton R3 School Campus for training they hope will never have to be used in the case of a real-life attack. Officers from neighboring communities also participated in Active Shooter and Single Officer Response training. The Missouri State University Public Safety Training Center hosted the activities, on Friday, that included the use of a Milo shooting simulator and other hands-on scenarios using airsoft.

