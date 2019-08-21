Camdenton Police Cracking Down on Aggressive Driving

The Camdenton Police Department is cracking down on aggressive driving. It’s estimated that as many as 1/3 of fatal injuries are a result of aggressive driving. “Operation Safe Way” is an opportunity to remind drivers that they’ll be cited for several habits considered aggressive or imprudent. Some of those include:

– Following too closely

– Using the shoulder to pass another vehicle on the right

– Sudden and unsafe lane changes

– Rushing through yellow lights

– Using a center turn lane as a passing lane

Chief Laura Wright says the financial burden of fatal and serious-injury accidents exceeds $150 billion a year nationwide.