Camdenton Police Cracking Down on Aggressive Driving

The Camdenton Police Department is cracking down on aggressive driving. It’s estimated that as many as 1/3 of fatal injuries are a result of aggressive driving. “Operation Safe Way” is an opportunity to remind drivers that they’ll be cited for several habits considered aggressive or imprudent. Some of those include:
– Following too closely
– Using the shoulder to pass another vehicle on the right
– Sudden and unsafe lane changes
– Rushing through yellow lights
– Using a center turn lane as a passing lane
Chief Laura Wright says the financial burden of fatal and serious-injury accidents exceeds $150 billion a year nationwide.
Leave a Reply
You must be logged in to post a comment.