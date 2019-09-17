Camdenton Police Make Drug Arrest at High School Football Game

The Camdenton Police Department reports an arrest made at last Friday’s high school football game. Chief Laura Wright says their officers received a tip that someone was dealing drugs on school property. Witnesses provided a description of the suspect and police were able to locate and arrest 18-year old Julia Miller of Lebanon. When they took her into custody they seized several various pills that she had in her possession. Miller is facing three counts of distribution in a protected location. Bond was set at $30,000 cash or surety.