Camdenton Police Searching for (Alleged) Cell Phone Thief

Camdenton police are asking the public for help in identifying an alleged cell phone thief. Chief Laura Wright says the theft occurred around 1:00 Monday morning when a black male subject entered Walmart and made off with several cell phones from the electronics department. The report wasn’t called for several hours following the incident. Pictures are posted on the CPD’s social media page and on the KRMS News website. Anyone with information on the suspect should contact Camdenton Police (573-346-5366) or local law enforcement.