Camdenton Police Warn People Not To Approach Roaming Bear

Camdenton police are confirming a bear was running lose in the city Tuesday morning with numerous photos being sent to News / Talk KRMS.

The last confirmed sighting came when the bear crossed Ha Ha Tonka Road.

With more bear sightings starting to happen, city officials say you should stay calm and remain indoors if a bear’s on your property.

You’re also urged to contact police if you see a bear and try to give the location.

Officials also say you should never try to feed a bear and it’s best to keep plenty of distance between you and the bear.