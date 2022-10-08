News/Talk KRMS 1150 AM, 97.5 FM & 103.3 FM

Talk Radio at the Lake of the Ozarks in Missouri

Business Local News Politics Top Stories

Camdenton P&Z To Look At Affordable Housing Options Next Tuesday

ByReporter Mike Anthony

Oct 8, 2022 , ,

The Camdenton Planning and Zoning Committee will consider a proposal on Tuesday that could bring what’s being called “affordable housing” to the city.

Greater Ozarks Real Estate Holdings, LP, out of Springfield is representing the owner of the property located along Ha Ha Cut Thru at Hollyhock, right near the Camden County Sheriff’s Department and Jail.

What’s being proposed on the nearly 3.1 acre site is an apartment complex which, according to the application to P&Z, will attract people to work in the area without affecting any nearby facilities.

The property is vacant at this time with the request seeking to change its current zoning from commercial C-2 to residential R-3.

The planning and zoning meeting to consider the project is set to begin at 6:00 Tuesday night in city hall with a public hearing to precede any action by P&Z.

By Reporter Mike Anthony

Related Post

Local News Top Stories

Two People Killed In Fatal Car Crash

Oct 8, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Business Community Events Local News State News Top Stories

SBA Disaster Loans Open To Residents In Miller And Morgan

Oct 8, 2022 News Press Release
Business Community Events Local News Top Stories

Annual Fall Harbor Hop Taking Place Today

Oct 8, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum

You Missed These Top Stories

Local News Top Stories

Two People Killed In Fatal Car Crash

Oct 8, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Business Community Events Local News State News Top Stories

SBA Disaster Loans Open To Residents In Miller And Morgan

Oct 8, 2022 News Press Release
Business Community Events Local News Top Stories

Annual Fall Harbor Hop Taking Place Today

Oct 8, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum
Community Events Local News Top Stories

Magic Dragon Trail Taking First Steps Towards The Future

Oct 8, 2022 Reporter Chris Barnum