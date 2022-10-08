Camdenton P&Z To Look At Affordable Housing Options Next Tuesday

The Camdenton Planning and Zoning Committee will consider a proposal on Tuesday that could bring what’s being called “affordable housing” to the city.

Greater Ozarks Real Estate Holdings, LP, out of Springfield is representing the owner of the property located along Ha Ha Cut Thru at Hollyhock, right near the Camden County Sheriff’s Department and Jail.

What’s being proposed on the nearly 3.1 acre site is an apartment complex which, according to the application to P&Z, will attract people to work in the area without affecting any nearby facilities.

The property is vacant at this time with the request seeking to change its current zoning from commercial C-2 to residential R-3.

The planning and zoning meeting to consider the project is set to begin at 6:00 Tuesday night in city hall with a public hearing to precede any action by P&Z.