Camdenton R-III Board Meeting Scheduled for Monday

Some students in the Camdenton R-III school district will have new rides to and from school. The board of education is expected to accept a bid for six new buses when they meet in regular session Monday evening. The buses will cost the district just under $89,000 each. The board is also expected to approve continued participation in the Go-Caps program, the creation of a “studio arts” fine arts course, and a salaried pay scale for technology supervisors. A technology report and budget review also appears on the agenda. Monday’s meeting begins at 5:30 in the Administration Building.