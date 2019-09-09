Camdenton R-III School Board to Address Need for Bus Drivers

A critical need for bus drivers continues to plague area school districts. When the Camdenton R-III Board of Education meets Monday evening, they’re expected again to declare a critical shortage for the position. The move allows them to hire retirees to drive buses and forego a $15,000 limit placed on them by retirement guidelines. The board is also expected to hear report on the A+ Program and the district’s School to Work program. Monday’s meeting will be held at 5:30 p.m. in the Administration Building.